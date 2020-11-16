Black Shark 4 Will Be Faster Than iPhone 12 Pro: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has seen great success in its Black Shark gaming phone lineup, especially in its home market. The last addition in the series, the Black Shark 3 was no different and it appears that a successor is in development.

ALSO READ

Leak Reveals Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Rocks a QHD+ 120Hz Display

Ahead of its release, company executive Luo Yuzhou has teased that the next Black Shark phone will have a feature that will surpass the iPhone 12 Pro. There is currently no information on what this feature is going to be.

Though the phone is still in its experimental stage, fans are speculating that this mysterious feature said to be superior to the iPhone 12 Pro could be charging speed, screen refresh rate, or the weight of the device.

However, since Android phones have generally been ahead in that regard already, it may have to do with the phone’s performance since the iPhone 12 Pro features one of the world’s first 5nm chips, the A14 Bionic.

Speaking of which, the next Black Shark will likely also feature a 5nm chip, the Snapdragon 875, since Black Shark handsets have always featured flagship specs. Other expected specifications include UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM, a large high refresh rate display, a plethora of gaming features, and super fast charging.