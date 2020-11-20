Realme 7 5G Announced With Large Battery and Premium Specs

Realme, the Smartphone company that recently became the fastest brand to sell 50 million smartphones, has released yet another cheap but reasonably specced 5G handset dubbed Realme 7 5G.

Design and Display

Aesthetically, the handset looks exactly like the Realme 7 launched in October. It is built around a 6.5-inch LCD with FHD+ (1080p) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a punch-hole on the top left, and the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side.

Internals and Storage

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U 5G chipset that comes with an integrated 5G modem and dual 5G SIM support. The processor is topped with 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Realme 7 5G runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

Cameras

Around the back, the smartphone features a quad-sensor camera set up with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and two 2MP modules – a monochrome sensor and a macro lens. For selfies, it is equipped with a 16 MP lone shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 5,000 mAh that supports 30W fast wired charging.

The smartphone is currently available for sale in Europe and retails at £279 for the base model.

Specifications