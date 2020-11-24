Ministry of Science And Tech is Introducing a Video Games Certification Program

The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a special video game certification program for youngsters looking for a job in the video game programming and animation industry. The announcement was made on Twitter by the Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

اگر آپ کو پڑھنے سےدلچسپی نہیں اور فون پر ویڈیو گیمز سےرغبت ہے تو تیاری رکھیں @MinistryofST ویڈیو گیمز پروگرامنگ کا خصوصی پروگرام لارہی ہے تا کہ ہم 90 ارب ڈالر کی اس انڈسٹری کاحصہ بن سکیں، Animation اور ویڈیو گیمز سرٹیفیکیشن پروگرام نوجوانوں کیلئے Game ہی نہیں Game Changer ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 24, 2020

The minister said that they are looking to make people a part of the $900 million programming industry. He said that this new program is especially targeted at those uninterested in studying and looking into video game development instead. According to him, the certification program should prove to be a “game-changer” for many.

The tweet does not reveal any details, but since the Minister talks about Smartphone games, we can expect the program to lean more towards phone apps and games. There is no official announcement regarding the program on the Ministry’s website, but we can expect to see more details once there is an official publication.

We will update this space as soon as there is more information. Stay tuned.