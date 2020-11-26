Govt Announces No Gas Loadshedding for Domestic Consumers and Export Sector

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy discussed the summary of the Petroleum Division on natural gas load management during winter 2020-21. While presenting the natural gas demand-supply situation for the winters, the committee was informed that the domestic and export-oriented industrial sectors will face no disruption during the winters.

The CCoE directed the ministry to ensure prioritizing the residential and industrial demand during winter months, without any curtailment of the load.

Petroleum Division presented the mitigation measures for arranging additional gas for the season. Furthermore, an optimum utilization plan for RLNG was also presented.

The CCoE also directed the Petroleum Division to present an energy efficiency program for the domestic natural gas appliances. The CCoE also directed the Petroleum Division to check gas theft through the illegal use of compressors in the residential and commercial sectors.

The Committee also approved a proposal of Power Division for the ratification of the MOUs signed with the Independent Power Producers (IPPS). Power Division would continue to pursue agreements, based on these MoUs, through the committee constituted for this purpose.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, SAPM on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, Advisor of the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, and officials from various divisions.