Renewal Of Existing Visas To UAE Still Valid

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that no official announcement was made regarding the suspension of visas for Pakistani citizens by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). During a weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, confirmed that the Foreign Minister had raised the issue with the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the 47th OIC CFM session.

The United Arab Emirates last month stopped issuing new visas to applicants of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries that included Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran and Syria. Reports stated that UAE temporarily suspended visas over security concerns.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, voiced his concerns to UAE’s Minister of State, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at the 47th OIC CFM session held in Niger, Niamey.

Briefing the media, the Foreign Office Spokesperson assured that the Foreign Minister is making collective efforts to address the situation.

We understand that these restrictions only apply to visit visas and not to the renewal of existing visas. We are in touch with the UAE authorities both in Abu Dhabi and Islamabad

As per existing reported details, the Gulf country has yet to provide an objective reason for the ban. The pandemic could be one of the reasons, as Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases have shown abnormal spikes since the beginning of November.