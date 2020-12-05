ANF Seizes Drugs Shipping to Canada Worth Millions of Rupees

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel raided the international containers terminal at Karachi Airport and seized 105 kg of opium worth millions of rupees concealed inside a rolling machine set for shipment to Canada.

ALSO READ

Advertisement

I Was Pushed to Use Drugs to Increase My Pace: Shoaib Akhtar

One suspect has been detained by the officials in connection with the smuggled opium. Meanwhile, investigations are underway.

ALSO READ

ANF Seizes Expensive Drugs Worth $1 Billion

ANF revealed that the recovered opium is worth millions of rupees according to its market value.