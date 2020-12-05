Apple Launches a Free iPhone 11 Repair Program

For those who still have an iPhone 11, Apple is launching a new Replacement Program for iPhone 11 units plagued with display issues. This new program will be applicable for iPhone 11 units manufactured between September 2019 and May 2020 and will address touch screen issues on these devices.

Here is what Apple said on its support website:

Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020. If your iPhone 11 has been exhibiting this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.

Customers suffering from display issues can contact an Apple Authorized Service Provider or make an appointment at an Apple Store for a free repair. Apple also gives its customers the option to mail in their devices but advises them to back up their phones beforehand. In case the iPhone’s display is cracked or broken, it should be fixed before the touchscreen can be serviced.

Keep in mind that this program does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 11.