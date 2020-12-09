Pakistani Fans Have Never Seen Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Other Side in the Dressing Room: Arthur

Former Pakistan coach, Mickey Arthur said that he enjoyed his tenure as Pakistan’s head coach and loved working with then captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. He said that Sarfaraz was a great leader and was a very popular figure in the dressing room.

He said that Sarfaraz was fiery on the field but completely different inside the dressing room. He was friendly and everyone enjoyed his company. Mickey also appreciated Sarfaraz’s leadership skills and called him an excellent captain.

Mickey said that he has worked with some terrific captains throughout his coaching career, including Michael Clarke, Graeme Smith and Misbah-ul-Haq, but Sarfaraz had something that they did not have.

“He had the ability to be an authoritative voice, like a disciplinarian on the field, but when he came into the dressing room, he transformed into a brother to the guys. He had that,” Arthur said.

He added that the fans of the Pakistan team saw Sarfaraz on the field only and judged him by his movements and gestures but they did not see the other side of him, the one in the dressing room.

Mickey and Sarfaraz worked together for over two years and enjoyed a very successful period, especially in the limited-overs format. Pakistan became the number one T20 side during their tenure and also won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy by defeating arch-rivals India in the final.

Mickey was relieved of his duties as Pakistan head coach in August 2019, and soon after Sarfaraz was also replaced as captain from all the formats.