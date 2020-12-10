Zainab Abbas Reveals the Hardships She Faced Because of Her Gender

Popular sports presenter, Zainab Abbas, revealed the challenges she has faced during her journey to become an established female presenter. Zainab was part of TEDx Women 2020 where she talked about the hardships she had to face as a woman when entering a male-dominated industry.

She said that for quite some time she was questioned on her cricketing knowledge only because of her gender. Even after making it as a sports journalist, she faces criticism and people don’t acknowledge her knowledge of the game.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Two New Names Come Up For Chief Selector Position

Zainab revealed that she was rejected by some cricket legends for an interview only because she was a woman, however, after getting recognition as a top presenter, the same cricketers willingly gave an interview to her. She said that at the time of rejection, she was heartbroken because they were her idols growing up.

She said that she faced allegations of stealing content and entering the industry on the back of nepotism from her colleagues as well.

“I think the world was not prepared or used to see a woman taking lead in a field which was guarded by men for so many years,” she said. “Nonetheless, I learned never to let critics bother me or let people get under my skin.”

Zainab also shared her journey into the industry and why she chose to be a sports journalist. She said that she had been a huge cricket fan ever since her childhood and always wanted to be associated with the sport in one way or another.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Asif Advises Babar Azam About Dealing with Scandals

“The idea of sportsmanship stems from the fact that sport is generally and equalizer irrespective of gender, race, or skin color. It focuses on your talent, skills, strength, and above all, meritocracy,” she said.

Zainab is a mainstay in PCB’s presenting panel and is one of the most recognizable personalities in cricket these days. Her journey may have been filled with hurdles but she has established herself as the top sports presenter worldwide.