Babar Azam’s Exceptional Game Awareness And Tougness Will Make Him a Fine Leader: Rashid Latif

Former wicket-keeper Rashid Latif believes that Babar Azam’s tough mentality and his exceptional game awareness will help him turn into a fine leader. Latif said that his magnificent batting skills are reflective of his mental toughness.

He added that Babar has been impressive as a captain so far and has been leading from the front. Babar has all the ingredients to be a wonderful captain and has already been assertive in the team selections said the former wicket keeper.

Babar because of his exceptional batting talents has the makings of a good leader. He may seem meek and an introvert but he is mentally very strong and has game awareness and you can see this in his batting.

Latif said that the next step for Babar is to turn into a leader instead of just a captain. He encouraged Babar to look at Virat Kohli and how he has turned into a leader for the Indian cricket team.

As a leader, you have to stand up for your players and you have to take the hard and out of box decisions. You look at Virat today, and he is a complete leader, and his own stature as a batsman has also helped a lot.

Babar has received encouragement from ex-players and journalists ever since he was appointed the Test captain for Pakistan. His first assignment as Test captain is against a strong New Zealand side in just a few weeks’ time.