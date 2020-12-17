Mohammad Amir Quits International Cricket Over Biased Treatment

Mohammad Amir has announced his decision to take an indefinite break from international cricket. Amir has recently had some reservations with the national team management and has shown his frustration on social media.

Amir was not selected for the national team for their tour of New Zealand and has responded to the snub by taking digs at Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mohammad Wasim Likely to Become Next Chief Selector

Amir retired from Test cricket in July 2019 to focus on the limited-overs format and said that his body cannot withstand the pressure of a five-day game. Ever since his retirement from Test cricket, Amir has been in and out of the national team.

Amir has been criticized heavily by the cricketing fraternity for his retirement from Test cricket, but he reiterated the fact that if he played anymore Test cricket then he would have retired from all forms of cricket by now because of his injury issues.

“People talk about my age and retirement but what they don’t realize that I didn’t play cricket for five years. Even if you don’t start your car for a week, even that needs oil change to get it running properly once again,” Amir responded to his critics.

ALSO READ

Shabbir Ahmed Reveals How PCB Ended His Career Because of Religion

Amir recently took part in the Lanka Premier League, where he picked up 11 wickets in 10 matches. He was also a part of Karachi Kings as they lifted their first-ever PSL title and played National T20 Cup as well.

With the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled for next October, it looks highly unlikely that Amir will be able to force his way into the side again, especially if he does not mend his relationship with the management.