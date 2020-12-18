Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Inaugurates the Jazz Drive-In Cinema

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid inaugurated The Jazz Drive-In Cinema today at F-9 Park, Islamabad.

The initiative is a collaboration of Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, Activemedia, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Following the inauguration, the audience enjoyed popular movies in a safe and comfortable environment following all COVID-19 SOPs.

Advertisement

Visitors were given space to park their vehicles in an orderly manner with the movie audio individually heard through each vehicle’s stereo via radiofrequency. Food stalls were also arranged for snacking at the venue within the serenity of the park. People from different walks of life were present at the premiere to get the drive-in cinema experience.

JazzCash being the official digital payment partner for the Jazz Drive-In Cinema offered discounted payment solutions at the food stalls and ticket counters, and will continue to do so for a limited time.

After the success of the first show, the Jazz Drive-In Cinema will be screening movies every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the evening, following a week-wise theme ranging from classics to action, science fiction, fantasy, and animations – a movie for each member of the family.

“I would like to congratulate Jazz, Activemedia, and CDA on bringing back a retro favorite to provide the masses entertainment during the new normal,” said Sheikh Rashid during the inauguration.

Speaking at the movie screening, Jazz CCO, Asif Aziz, said, “As a digital lifestyle partner, we realized that the country-wide social distancing measures limited entertainment avenues for the public.”

“By partnering with Activemedia and CDA, we aimed to introduce adaptive solutions for people to be able to receive the cinematic experience in a safe environment. Drive-in cinemas are ready to make a comeback in Pakistan and after the success of the pilot, we hope to extend this opportunity to other cities as well,” he added.

On this occasion, spokesperson CDA said, “We applaud Jazz and Activemedia’s initiative to create the ultimate drive-in experience for audiences. For many families, today was the first proper outing in the last few months in a safe and comfortable environment with strict SOPs enforced.”

“I would like to thank Jazz and CDA for assisting us in bringing the drive-in cinema experience to the people of Islamabad. As the country’s top experiential marketing agency, we are managing the platform after fulfilling all concerned formalities with respect to the screening of the movies. After the month-long pilot in Islamabad, the next step is to take this project to Karachi and Lahore,” added Saad M. Khan, CEO – Activemedia.