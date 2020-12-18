Number of Canadian Study Permits to Pakistani Students Witnesses a Significant Increase

Posted 2 seconds ago by Haroon Hayder

Student Direct Stream (SDS) by Canada has led to a record increase in the issuance of study permits to Pakistani students.

In July 2019, the Canadian government had expanded the SDS to Pakistan, making it the fifth country to have access to SDS along with China, India, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Under the SDS, Canadian authorities are required to issue study permits to students from these five countries within 20 days.

According to Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada, Raza Bashir Tarar, the rate of issuance of study permits to Pakistani students has increased from 33% to 46% since July last year.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Saba Qamar Warns People Against Challenging an Aries
Read more in lens

perspective

Diwali lights up hearts and homes as the second wave of Covid Unveils
Read more in perspective
close
>