Mohammad Rizwan Equals Sarfaraz’s T20I Batting Record

Pakistani wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan, equaled former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of the top score by a wicketkeeper-batsman in T20Is for Pakistan. Rizwan achieved the feat in a match-winning knock of 89 runs in the third and final T20I against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 89* runs against Scotland in June 2018. His unbeaten innings of 89 came off 49 balls and included 10 fours and 3 sixes. Mohammad Rizwan’s 89 came off 59 balls and similarly included 10 fours and 3 sixes.

Mohammad Rizwan replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the first-choice wicket-keeper of the national side after Sarfaraz was removed from captaincy last year. Since then, Rizwan has impressed with his glove-work while his exploits as an opening batsman for Pakistan in T20Is have also been a revelation.

Mohammad Rizwan is currently the 4th highest run-scorer for Pakistan as a wicket-keeper batsman. He has played 22 T20Is, scoring 303 runs at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 110.18.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, on the other hand, is the 2nd leading wicket-keeper with the most runs for the national team. He has scored 812 runs at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 126.67 in 59 matches.

The highest scores for a Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman are as follows: