Mohammad Rizwan Equals Sarfaraz’s T20I Batting Record

Pakistani wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan, equaled former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of the top score by a wicketkeeper-batsman in T20Is for Pakistan. Rizwan achieved the feat in a match-winning knock of 89 runs in the third and final T20I against New Zealand.
Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 89* runs against Scotland in June 2018. His unbeaten innings of 89 came off 49 balls and included 10 fours and 3 sixes. Mohammad Rizwan’s 89 came off 59 balls and similarly included 10 fours and 3 sixes.
ALSO READ
Pakistan & Babar Azam Retain Same T20I Rankings After 2-1 Loss
Mohammad Rizwan replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the first-choice wicket-keeper of the national side after Sarfaraz was removed from captaincy last year. Since then, Rizwan has impressed with his glove-work while his exploits as an opening batsman for Pakistan in T20Is have also been a revelation.
Mohammad Rizwan is currently the 4th highest run-scorer for Pakistan as a wicket-keeper batsman. He has played 22 T20Is, scoring 303 runs at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 110.18.
ALSO READ
PSL Official Compares Pakistan’s T20 Strategy to Nokia 3310’s Relaunch
Sarfaraz Ahmed, on the other hand, is the 2nd leading wicket-keeper with the most runs for the national team. He has scored 812 runs at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 126.67 in 59 matches.
The highest scores for a Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman are as follows:
|Player
|Score
|Balls Faced
|Opposition
|Date
|Sarfaraz Ahmed
|89*
|49
|Scotland
|12 Jun 2018
|Mohammad Rizwan
|89
|59
|New Zealand
|22 Dec 2020
|Sarfaraz Ahmed
|76*
|64
|New Zealand
|04 Dec 2014
|Kamran Akmal
|73
|55
|Bangladesh
|1 May 2010
|Kamran Akmal
|64
|33
|Australia
|5 Feb 2010