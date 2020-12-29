Yasir Shah Wins the Internet After Gifting His Test Cap to a Kiwi Fan [Video]

Posted 4 hours ago by Saad Nasir

Earning a national team Test cap is one of the significant milestones in any cricketers career. Receiving the Test cap is a matter of immense pride, and any cricketer in the world would dream of wearing it regularly.

However, to the joy of one supporter, on the fourth day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand, leg spinner Yasir Shah tossed his Test cap to the spectator at Mount Maunganui.

The fan was left speechless, and his bewildered reaction was caught on the camera. The heartwarming moment went viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media users had mixed reactions to this gesture by Yasir Shah. Some appreciated the kind gesture, while others believed that “a Test cap should not be given out so cheaply.”

New Zealand all-rounder, Jimmy Neesham, who is known for his witty tweets was left speechless:

However, some were not happy with Yasir’s actions:

Yasir Shah and Lionel Messi comparisons are inevitable:

What do you think? Should Yasir have given away his Test cap? Write your thoughts in the comments section below!

