Rizwan, Paine & de Kock Set a Unique Captaincy Record

Boxing Day Test matches have brought some terrific cricket for the fans to enjoy. New Zealand and Pakistan put on a spectacle at Mount Maunganui, India put on a solid show to make a comeback in their series against Australia in Melbourne and South Africa gave their fans something to cheer about as well in their match against Sri Lanka at Centurion.

As the captains of each team came out at toss on December 26, a unique record was created. For the first time in Test history, three wicket-keeper batsmen came out for the toss on the same day.

Stand-in Pakistan captain, Mohammad Rizwan, led his troops in the first Test match, Australian wicket-keeper, Tim Paine, played his 21st match as Test captain while South Africa’s newly appointed Test captain, Quinton de Kock, led his team for the first time in the longest format as well.

Pakistan vs. New Zealand was the first match to start on Boxing Day and was perhaps the most intriguing of all the three matches. New Zealand managed to keep their nerves and register the victory to become the new number one Test team in the world, overtaking arch-rivals Australia.

Australian batting line-up failed yet again as India made a strong comeback in the second Test after a poor showing in the first Test. Stand-in captain, Ajinkaya Rahane, scored a magnificent century in the first innings to set the tone for the match. India won the match by 8 wickets.

South Africa was just too good for injury-stricken Sri Lanka as they won the match by an innings and 45 runs. South African batsman, Faf du Plessis, was unlucky as he was bowled out of 199. In the end, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 180 in the third innings as De Kock recorded his first victory as South African captain.