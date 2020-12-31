Karachi Police Received 798,000 Prank Calls During 2020: Report

According to the annual report issued by Karachi Police, the department received 3,494,133 calls on its helpline during 2020.

Sadly 798,000 turned out to be prank calls, which consumed a considerable amount of the police’s time.

Karachi Police took decisive action on 2,726,500 complaints during the past 12 months and apprehended 474 offenders, confiscated 127 pistols, recovered 138 stolen bikes, 26 cars, and 65 Mobile phones.

It also seized other valuables including wristwatches and jewelry worth millions of rupees. All recovered items were returned to their owners, the annual report states.

A spokesperson for Karachi Police said that reviving the Madadgar-15 helpline helped the department in reducing its average response time to 7 minutes from the previous 40 minutes.

He implored the public to avoid indulging in prank calling as it consumes precious resources of the Karachi Police.