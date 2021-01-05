Huawei to Fall From Top 5 Smartphone Companies in 2021: Report

Although the tech industry managed to stay afloat amidst the pandemic, it did see a decline in global Smartphone production. According to a recent report by TrenForce, global smartphone production had fallen to 1.25 billion units in 2020 which translates into a record-breaking 11 percent year-on-year decline. These numbers are expected to rise to 1.36 billion in 2021. However, Huawei, one of the top smartphone makers is expected to fall from the top 6 rankings, during this time.

In 2020, the top 5 positions were occupied by Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo respectively in terms of smartphone production. Even though according to experts the production will see a rise in 2021 Huawei will fall from the list. One of the main reasons behind this is the US ban hindering Huawei’s sales in the country and its separation from its sub-brand Honor, which is now operating independently from Huawei.

The company had to sell off its budget smartphone subsidiary to ensure its survival after it faced various US sanctions against its own operations. Hence, Honor will now be competing against its former parent company in the smartphone market. Moreover, due to the US imposed sanctions, Huawei will have a hard time regaining its lost smartphone market share.

As far as the global smartphone industry is concerned, it will most likely see a 9 percent rise in unit production. The new top 6 brands are now expected to be Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Transsion, which will make up almost 80 percent of the total global smartphone market.