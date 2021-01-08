Official: Here’s the Complete PSL 6 Schedule

Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful Pakistan Super League 2020 campaign by taking on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition at the National Stadium on 20 February.

On the following day, 2020 finalists Lahore Qalandars will take on 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi in a day fixture, while two-time winners Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the evening.

The 30-day 34-match tournament will culminate with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 22 March, marking the first time the venue will stage the final since 2017.

To safeguard the integrity of the PSL 2021 and to ensure health and safety of all participants in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PCB has decided to hold the matches in Karachi and Lahore only. The National Stadium will stage the first half of the competition, while the Pakistan cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium will be the venue of the second half of the competition, including the playoffs.

With regards to crowd attendances, since Covid-19 is an evolving situation, a decision will be made closer to time though the event organisers are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the concerned government officials.

While preparing the event schedule, the organisers have ensured each side is playing equal number of day and evening matches. Also, the event organisers have tried to make optimum use of the weekends while scheduling double-headers that will ensure maximum following and coverage.

The Support Period for the PSL 2021 will commence from 15 February and the foreign players competing in the league will arrive into Karachi with a negative PCR test. Upon arrival, they will require two more negative PCR tests before being allowed to train and compete in the competition. The asymptomatic players or support staff returning a positive test will have to serve a five-day isolation period with RT-PCR tests on day one and four.

Event schedule (Day matches to start at 2pm; Night matches to start at 7pm; Friday’s double-headers to start at 3pm and 8pm, respectively):

Match no. Date Fixture Time Venue 1 Saturday, 20 February Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Night National Stadium Karachi 2 Sunday, 21 February Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Day National Stadium Karachi 3 Sunday, 21 February Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Night National Stadium Karachi 4 Monday, 22 February Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Night National Stadium Karachi 5 Tuesday, 23 February Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Night National Stadium Karachi 6 Wednesday, 24 February Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Night National Stadium Karachi 7 Friday, 26 February Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Day National Stadium Karachi 8 Friday, 26 February Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Night National Stadium Karachi 9 Saturday, 27 February Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Day National Stadium Karachi 10 Saturday, 27 February Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Night National Stadium Karachi 11 Sunday, 28 February Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Night National Stadium Karachi 12 Monday, 1 March Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Night National Stadium Karachi 13 Wednesday, 3 March Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Day National Stadium Karachi 14 Wednesday, 3 March Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Night National Stadium Karachi 15 Thursday, 4 March Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Night National Stadium Karachi 16 Friday, 5 March Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Night National Stadium Karachi 17 Saturday, 6 March Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Day National Stadium Karachi 18 Saturday, 6 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Night National Stadium Karachi 19 Sunday, 7 March Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Day National Stadium Karachi 20 Sunday, 7 March Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Night National Stadium Karachi 21 Wednesday, 10 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 22 Thursday, 11 March Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 23 Friday, 12 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Day Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 24 Friday, 12 March Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 25 Saturday, 13 March Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Day Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 26 Saturday, 13 March Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 27 Sunday, 14 March Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Day Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 28 Sunday, 14 March Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 29 Monday, 15 March Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 30 Tuesday, 16 March Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 31 Thursday, 18 March Qualifier: Team 1 vs Team 2 Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 32 Friday, 19 March Eliminator 1: Team 3 vs Team 4 Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 33 Saturday, 20 March Eliminator 2: Eliminator Winner vs Qualifier Runner-up Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 34 Monday, 22 March FINAL Night Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

