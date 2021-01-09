Biggest Foreign Players in PSL 2021 Draft

Chris Gayle will be one of the major potential picks when the Pakistan Super League 2021 Player Draft takes place at the High-Performance Centre on Sunday afternoon. The event proper will be staged in Karachi and Lahore from 20 February to 22 March.

Gayle, 41, has previously represented Lahore Qalandars (2016) and Karachi Kings (2017), and boasts one of the most remarkable and outstanding T20 careers – 411 matches, 13,584 runs, top score 175 not out, strike-rate 146.72, 22 centuries, 85 half-centuries, 1001 sixes, and 80 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.

Gayle, a two-time ICC Men’s T20 World Cup winner, is one of over 400 foreign players from 20 cricket playing countries* who have expressed their availability and interest in one of the most competitive and high-quality leagues in the world.

England’s No.1 ranked Dawid Malan is also in the Draft, along with compatriots Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, and Chris Jordan, although their availability is likely to remain limited due to their international commitments.

South Africa’s duo of David Miller and Morne Morkel have also entered the Draft and will be hoping to be picked by one of the franchises so that they can also make their debuts in the event. Dale Steyn is the other leading South Africa cricketer who is available in the Draft.

Some of the biggest foreign names in the PSL 2021 Player Draft are:

Afghanistan – Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, and Rashid Khan

Australia – Chris Green, Fawad Ahmed, Dan Christian, James Faulkner, and Chris Lynn

Bangladesh – Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

England – Jake Ball, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Ravi Bopara, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett and Phil Salt

Ireland – Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, and Gary Wilson

Netherlands – Roelof van der Merwe

Nepal – Sandeep Lamichhane

New Zealand – Anton Devcich and Mitch McCleneghan

South Africa – Kyle Abbott, Cameron Delport, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dale Steyn

Sri Lanka – Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunarathna, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Upul Tharanga and Lahiru Thirimanne

West Indies – Ronsford Beaton, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shane Dowrich, Dominic Drakes, Andre Fletcher, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Jason Mohammed, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith and Chadwick Walton

Zimbabwe – Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Let’s have a look at the draft pick order after all the franchises announce their player retentions.

Category 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Platinum Islamabad United Multan Sultans Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Babar Azam (Karachi Kings) Platinum Shahid Afridi (Multan Sultans) Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars) Alex Hales (Islamabad United) Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi) Mohammad Amir (Karachi Kings) Quetta Gladiators Platinum Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators) Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars) Rillee Roussouw (Multan Sultans) Shoaib Malik (Peshawar Zalmi) Colin Ingram (Karachi Kings) Diamond Sohail Tanvir (Multan Sultans) Karachi Kings Ben Cutting (Quetta Gladiators) Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings* Diamond Mohammad Hasnain (Quetta Gladiators) Peshawar Zalmi Islamabad United* Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans) David Wiese (Lahore Qalandars) Colin Munro (Islamabad United) Diamond Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans) Mohammad Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators) Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi) Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United) Haris Rauf (Lahore Qalandars) Gold Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Karachi Kings Islamabad United James Vince (Multan Sultans) Gold Sharjeel Khan (Karachi Kings) Hussain Talat (Islamabad United) Naseem Shah (Quetta Gladiators) Ben Dunk (Lahore Qalandars) Shan Masood(Multan Sultans) Haider Ali(Peshawar Zalmi) Gold Dilbar Hussain (Lahore Qalandars) Asif Ali (Islamabad United) Usman Qadir (Multan Sultans) Aamer Yamin (Karachi Kings) Azam Khan(Quetta Gladiators) Liam Livingstone(Peshawar Zalmi) Silver Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars Silver Lahore Qalandars Karachi Kings Multan Sultans Islamabad United Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Silver Peshawar Zalmi Multan Sultans Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Silver Musa Khan (Islamabad United) Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi Multan Sultans Anwar Ali (Quetta Gladiators) Karachi Kings Silver Waqas Maqsood Zafar Gohar Zahid Mehmood Sohail Akhtar Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Emerging Quetta Gladiators Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Islamabad United Emerging Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi Multan Sultans Islamabad United Arshad Iqbal (Karachi Kings) Quetta Gladiators Supplementary Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars Karachi Kings Multan Sultans Supplementary Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Karachi Kings Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans

*Following Islamabad United and Karachi Kings’ trade, Karachi will take Islamabad’s pick in the first round of Diamond, while Islamabad will make their lone Diamond pick in the second round.

How the Player Draft Works

The first three rounds are Platinum category rounds and teams must pick at least one local and one foreign player in the Platinum category. The next three rounds are Diamond category where teams must pick at least one local and one foreign player. The diamond category is followed by three rounds in Gold to complete the first nine picks for each team

Teams must pick at least three foreign players in the first nine picks.

In addition, there are five Silver and two Emerging category rounds to complete a roster of 16 players

Each team can pick up to two additional players in the Supplementary round. All supplementary players shall be considered active members of the squad

Each side must have a minimum squad of 16 players and can have a maximum squad of 18 players as per the following combination – three platinum, three diamond, three gold, five silver, two emerging, and two supplementary (optional)

The 16-player squad must include five foreign and 11 local players; while the 18-player squad can include six foreign and 12 local players or five foreign and 13 local players

The playing XI must include a minimum of three foreign players and can include a maximum of four foreign players

Each team has one wildcard pick this year that allows them to pick a player from the Silver category and above in any category between Gold and Platinum.

