Babar Azam Loses 5th Spot in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, has slumped to sixth in the latest ICC Test batsmen rankings. Babar was ruled out of the recently concluded series against New Zealand and was not able to gain any points. Meanwhile, the England captain, Joe Root, and the Australian middle-order batsman, Marnus Labuschagne, moved up the order after scoring heavily in their series against Sri Lanka and India, respectively.

Joe Root gained six positions after scoring a double century against Sri Lanka in the first Test match. He now replaces Babar Azam as the fifth-ranked Test batsman in the world. Babar subsequently dropped down one position.

Marnus Labuschagne gained one position after scoring a century in the first innings of the final Test match between Australia and India. He is now ranked number three in the world. Virat Kohli subsequently dropped down one position.

New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, is still ranked number one Test batsman in the world, whereas Australian middle-order batsman, Steve Smith, retains his number two spot after scoring one century and two half-centuries in the four-match Test series against India.

Babar Azam will be raring to go, after fully recovering from his thumb injury, and will be looking to climb up the rankings once again in the upcoming series against South Africa. Babar was previously the only batsman in the world to be ranked among the top five batsmen across all formats.

Here are the top 10 batsmen in Tests: