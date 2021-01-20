Mohammad Amir to Represent London Spirit in England’s The Hundred League

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir will represent London Spirit in England’s latest cricket competition, The Hundred. Amir is one of the several international players set to take part in the inaugural tournament. The Hundred was originally planned to take place last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The debut campaign will now take place later this year.

Amir, along with Mohammad Nabi, will represent London Spirit’s men’s team as their overseas players, while South African all-rounder Chloe Tyron will represent the London Spirit’s women’s team.

Amir expressed his excitement to join the London based team He said, “he can’t wait to be back at the home of cricket.”

Can't wait to be back at the home of cricket #Alhumdulillah🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/yZxoAv3pG8 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 19, 2021

The draft for The Hundred was originally held in 2019, but the postponement of the tournament and the availability of international players led to some changes in the plans. All the franchises have been given ample time to assemble their squads, with the retention deadline set at 4 February. A new draft will take place after the franchises have announced their list of retained players.

West Indian spinner, Sunil Narine, English batsmen, Tom Banton, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, and Dawid Malan were the other marquee players retained by various franchises in the first round of retentions.

Mohammad Amir, who recently announced his decision to retire from international cricket after differences with the national team management, will be seen in action in various cricket leagues around the world. He will represent Pune Devils in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League, then turn his attention to PSL 6, where he will be looking to retain the title for Karachi Kings.