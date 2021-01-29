PM Imran to Launch Kamyab Kisan Program

Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to launch the ‘Kamyab Kisan’ Program during his day-long visit to Punjab’s Sahiwal district today (Friday).

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, revealed this while stating that the PM will launch the program under the banner of the Kamyab Jawan Program to provide farmers with technical and financial assistance.

In a video message released on Thursday, the SAPM said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sahiwal on Friday to distribute tractors and cheques among the young people who are qualified to get a loan for livestock sector”.

He said that this program will empower the farmers by providing them with resources including agricultural equipment, plants, and tractors, which will help them to achieve success.

“As you know, the agriculture sector works as a backbone of the country’s economy that is why the farmers are being given access to all the resources,” he remarked.