Beware of This Fake WhatsApp Targeting iPhone Users

Canadian cybersecurity experts have identified a fake version of WhatsApp circulating on the internet allegedly developed by an Italian surveillance company, Cy4Gate, specifically to target iPhone users.

The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, in collaboration with Motherboard, found the fake version of WhatsApp after ZecOps, a US-based network security firm, reported attacks against iPhone users last week.

According to details, the malicious software dupes iPhone users into installing certain configuration files on their Mobiles which transfers all of their data to the hackers.

A spokesperson for WhatsApp has condemned and pledged to take action against the fake version of the instant messaging application.

He said that “the company strongly opposes abuse from spyware companies, regardless of their clientele. Modifying WhatsApp to harm others violates our terms of service.”

“To help keep chats safe, we recommend that people download WhatsApp from the app store for their phone’s platform” the spokesperson added.