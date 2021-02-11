Naseebo Lal Forgets the Name ‘PSL’ in Emotional Interview

Famed Punjabi singer, Naseebo Lal, revealed that she does not even know the name of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but is extremely grateful for the opportunity to sing the PSL 6 anthem. Naseebo said that she has been showered with praises and love from her fans and is grateful to them.

PSL 2021 anthem has received criticism from several fans and celebrities, including a scathing review by the former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar. On the other hand, many fans have appreciated the effort and have enjoyed the anthem.

Watch the video below:

Naseebo got emotional during the interview and thanked the Almighty for his blessings upon her. She revealed that she was requested to sing the song because of her high notes and people believe that she can sing such types of songs. She said that this is the first time she has been asked to sing a song like this.

Naseebo said, “I am nothing, I have been given everything by Allah, He has showered His blessings upon me, I am no one.”

She said that these are tears of joy because no one has ever given her the opportunity to sing an anthem for Pakistan, but her dream came true with the PSL 6 anthem, and she is glad that the people have loved it.

Naseebo said that she only sang this for Pakistan and the Pakistani people even though she does not even know the name of the tournament she sang it for.