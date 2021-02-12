New Leaks and Renders Appear for the Revolutionary Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

The highly acclaimed Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is a phone that has been rumored time and time again. The company has finally confirmed that it is arriving this year and new details for the phone are surfacing again.

The latest report on the Mi Mix 4 claims that the phone will feature an under-display camera, similar to the ZTE Axon 20. The Axon 20 was the first phone to feature a selfie camera under its display, but even though it introduced an innovative way to enable full-screen phones, the selfie camera quality was still lacking.

Now that the technology has been introduced to a handful of other phones and since the Mi Mix 4 is going to be a flagship device, we expect to see better camera quality from the under-display lens. Xiaomi teased the under-display camera technology on a prototype phone last year, and the Mi Mix 4 may just be the first to officially introduce it.

Moreover, the report also says that Xiaomi will launch a tablet alongside the Mi Mix 4, but there is not much known about this mysterious device.

We expect more details on the two devices to surface over the coming months, but official news will likely not appear anytime soon.