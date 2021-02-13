VLC 4.0 is Coming in 2021 With a Fresh Look and New Security Features

Highly popular media player VLC is turning 20 years old this month. Despite being an old-timer, the media player shows no signs of slowing down with a record 3.5 billion downloads in total.

Update 4.0 for VLC is almost complete and a stable update is expected to arrive in the upcoming months. This update is going to refresh the UI from the ground up and will also focus more on playing videos from the internet. This feature will rely on third party extensions for content. The developers are also working on a web version of VLC that should work with most browsers.

One of the major features coming with this update is the Moviepedia Project, an IMDb competitor that will work with user contributions similar to Wikipedia. Security will also be one of the highlights of this update, but there are no details on that just yet.

Jean-Baptiste Kempf, President of the VideoLAN foundation that works on VLC is planning on an ad-supported video service to support the whole project. It will likely work similarly to the Plex service started in 2019.

Here are some screenshots taken from an early preview of VLC 4.0 for mobile.

Stay tuned for updates.