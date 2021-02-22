Chris Gayle Scores His First Ever PSL Fifty [Video]

While it may sound odd, Chris Gayle has crossed the 50 runs mark in the Pakistan Super League for the first time ever in PSL history.

The West Indian legend reached his half-century with a blistering six down the ground off the bowling of leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Gayle completed the feat in 32 balls after being dropped multiple times by Lahore Qalandars fielders.

ALSO READ

Lahore Qalandars Break Their 6-Year Old Record

Before the start of the PSL, Chris Gayle had vowed to entertain his fans adding that he hasn’t been performing his best in the tournament and that he will be rectifying it this time around. He has done that quite well as he smashed 39 runs in the first outing. His second and final PSL innings this year ended after scoring 68 off 40 balls.

The Gladiators have got the platform to post a big total thanks to Gayle’s fiery knock.

For those who don’t know, Gayle will be leaving after this match for international duties. You can watch the live action here. Lahore will be eyeing the top spot on the PSL points table with a win in tonight’s game.