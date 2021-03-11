KP Launches ZU Bicycle Sharing Service

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has inaugurated the ‘ZU Bicycle’ sharing system.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the CM for Higher Education and Information, tweeted, “The wait is finally over and the Zu cycles are open for public use”.

“With more than 300 cycles scattered at key locations in UoP, healthy & cheap commute finally becomes a reality. Let’s pedal our way to a healthy economy & revive the beautiful city of flowers.”

Peshawar is the first city in Pakistan to launch a Chinese-style bike-sharing service that will provide the citizens with an affordable, convenient, and time-saving mode of transportation as well as minimize energy consumption.

The service, launched by TransPeshawar, is part of the Peshawar Bus and Rapid Transit (BRT) project. The company has dedicated a separate track for cyclists along the 28-kilometer BRT corridor.