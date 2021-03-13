Gas Tariff Won’t be Increased for The Next Few Months – PM Khan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to refrain from increasing the gas tariff for the next few months in order to facilitate consumers.

The premier chaired a meeting to review the prices of essential commodities including wheat flour and sugar and said that more efforts need to be made to provide relief to the general public and especially the poor.

The attendees of the meeting also discussed measures that can be taken to reduce the prices of sugar, gas, and petrol.

The PM was briefed about the prices of petroleum products in the global market during the meeting.

The Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, apprised PM Khan that the prices of gas had been increased on 1 July 2019 and that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recently suggested an increase of six to seven percent in the gas tariff.

The PM also instructed his economic team to ensure the stability of the prices of flour until the government launches the Targeted Subsidy Scheme.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Mohammad Hammad Azhar, Syed Fakhr Imam, Omar Ayub, and Asad Umar; the PM’s special assistants Dr. Waqar Masood and Tabish Gohar; the former Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen; and the secretaries and senior officials of various government departments.