PIA Announces Direct Flights to Turkey

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is resuming direct flights to Turkey after a gap of several years.

The national air carrier has announced to launch flight operations from Lahore and Islamabad to Istanbul, thrice a week from mid-May.

PIA suspended operations on this route quite some time ago, however, the decision to revive operations will significantly increase the revenue of the loss-making national airline.

Note that the Federal Aviation Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, met with Turkey’s Ambassador in Islamabad, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, and discussed the matters pertaining to the promotion of bilateral ties in various fields including aviation.

Besides, PIA has also decided to resume flight operations to Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat after a gap of 17 years. The flight operations were halted owing to security concerns in 2004. The airline will operate flights from Islamabad to Swat twice a week from April.