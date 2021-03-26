Chief Selector Reveals Why He Dropped Haris Sohail

Middle-order batsman, Haris Sohail’s exclusion from the ODI squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe has raised eyebrows in the cricketing fraternity.

Haris has been a mainstay of the ODI middle-order for the past few years, and his record in the format has been exceptional. He has scored 1,685 runs at an average of 46.80 in 42 ODIs, including two centuries and fourteen half-centuries.

Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, believes that Sohail needs to work on few aspects of his game to be included in the national team setup. Wasim revealed that his decision not to include Sohail in the squad was due to his lack of fitness and adaptability to the standard of modern-day cricket.

“My major concern about Haris is his current level of fitness. I’ve seen him playing some domestic cricket, and at the moment, I can’t see him standing on the field for 100 overs or even close to 100 overs. I can’t see him batting for 50 overs or thereabouts either. There is no doubt he needs to improve his fitness and his current form,” Wasim said.

Wasim said that he had a conversation with Haris before the announcement of the squad. Wasim said that it is up to the left-hander to prove his worth and nail down a spot in the ODI line-up. He hinted that the numbers 4, 5, and 6 spots are still up for grabs. He advised Haris to improve his strike-rate and adapt his game according to the requirements of modern cricket.

Wasim stated that Haris has all the talent in the world but needs to improve a few aspects of his game to be more beneficial for the national side. He said that Haris would be sent to the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) to develop some more shots and improve his scoring rate.