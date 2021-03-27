Babar Azam Set to Become The Fastest to Score 2,000 T20I Runs

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam is one of the finest batsmen in world cricket, he is currently ranked in the top ten in all three formats and looks set to regain his number one ranking in T20Is. In his six years in international cricket, Babar has broken various Pakistani and world records and is set to break yet another record in the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Babar is within touching distance to become the fastest to 2,000 T20I runs, overcoming the record of the Indian captain, Virat Kohli. Currently, the record for the fastest to 2,000 T20I runs is held by Kohli, who achieved the feat in 56 innings. Meanwhile, Babar has scored 1,730 runs in 45 innings, he needs 270 runs in his next nine innings to break the record of Kohli.

Comparisons of Babar and Kohli have been a point of discussion in the subcontinent over the past few years and fans in both nations have argued that their captain is a better player. Although Babar is still relatively new to the international arena, he has been able to match Kohli on every step.

Kohli scored 2,000 T20I runs in 2018, taking eight years to reach the landmark, which is also the shortest time taken to achieve the feat. Babar also has the potential to break this record as he made his T20I debut in 2016 and has played T20I cricket for only five years.

This is Babar Azam’s record in T20Is:

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 45 1,730 48.05 130.27

Let’s have a look at the fastest five players to reach 2,000 T20I runs: