Shoaib Akhtar Laments Denied Chance to Defeat India in World Cup 2011 Semi-Final

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, revealed that he was denied an opportunity to take part in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final between Pakistan and India. Despite his insistence on playing the match, Akhtar was surprisingly left out of the starting eleven as the team management stated that Akhtar was not fully fit to participate in the match.

Akhtar was replaced by Wahab Riaz, who went onto take a five-wicket haul.

ESPNcricinfo posted a tribute on their Twitter on the 10th anniversary of the historic encounter to which Shoaib Akhtar responded, “The day I was denied an opportunity to take Pakistan to a World Cup final.”

The day i was denied an opportunity to take Pakistan to a World Cup final. https://t.co/yQUE0ni6uo — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 1, 2021

Despite being in a solid position, Pakistan crumbled under pressure, dropping Sachin Tendulkar four times in the innings as he went onto make 85 runs. Pakistan lost the match by 29 runs as India went onto book their place in the final against Sri Lanka.

Shoaib Akhtar was at the twilight of his career in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. He only took part in three matches in the tournament, picking up three wickets at an average of 40.66 and an economy rate of 5.66. He retired from international cricket after the conclusion of the tournament.

The fastest bowler in the history of the game had a glittering career and was always a tough contender for the Indian side. His rivalry with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rahul Dravid was among the most intense in the history of the game.