Controversy Continues as DRAP Requests SHC to Stop Sale of Sputnik V

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has requested the Sindh High Court (SHC) to bar a private company from selling the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V prior to the fixing of its price by the federal government.

The court bench has postponed the proceedings based on DRAP’s notification pertaining to the withdrawal of the exemption from the import of around one million doses of Sputnik V. It also advised the private firm’s counsel to file counter-affidavits on 12 April.

The court dismissed the application for contempt of the imports against a DRAP inspector on account of not being pressed by the petitioner.

Earlier this week, the SHC had authorized a private pharmaceutical company to sell its imported stock of the Russian vaccine after dismissing the DRAP’s initial request to stall the imports. The court had argued that any restriction pertaining to the sale of the COVID-19 vaccines during this time goes against public safety.