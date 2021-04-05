Controversy: Fakhar Zaman’s Deceptive Run Out Was Against ICC ODI Rules [Video]

Fakhar Zaman launched an unbelievable comeback against South Africa in the second ODI at Johannesburg. His incredible innings of 193 came to an unfortunate end as he was run out in the final over of the match, falling 7 runs short of his second ODI double century. Pakistan ultimately lost by 17 runs as the Proteas managed to level the series 1-1.

The circumstance of Fakhar’s run-out has sparked a debate amongst the cricket fraternity, as they feel that Fakhar was distracted by the South African wicket-keeper, Quinton De Kock.

According to the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Fakhar should have been given not out, and Pakistan should have been awarded 5 penalty runs with an extra delivery.

Fakhar was run-out as he slowed down while coming for a second run as he believed that the ball was thrown at the other end. TV replay clearly showed that De Kock deceived Fakhar by acting that the ball was traveling to the other end and made Fakhar believe that he was safe from the danger.

Watch the video of the incident below:

By rules of ICC, #QuintondeKock is not supposed to distract any player by actions or words. But the instance actually raises a debate. What if he claims he seriously wanted the throw at the non-stricker and the fielder threw at his end. pic.twitter.com/l1LnKH1F3Q — Subhag Gokuldas (@SubhagIn) April 5, 2021

According to rule number 41.5.1 of ICC rules and regulations, “It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after striker has received the ball.”

Furthermore, according to rule number 41.5.2, “It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not.”

According to the renowned cricket statistician, Mazher Arshad, Fakhar Zaman should have been given not out, and Pakistan should have been awarded five penalty runs. Many other ex-cricketers and cricket journalists have presented the same point of view as well.

As far as I understand this law, Fakhar Zaman should have been not out and Pakistan must have been awarded 5 penalty runs. pic.twitter.com/uFXD9zeOY4 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 4, 2021

While Fakhar was unable to complete his second ODI double century or take Pakistan over the line in a pulsating encounter, he has earned the praises of cricketing fans from all over the world. His tremendous knock of 193 will be remembered as one of the best ODI innings of all time.