Peshawar Police to Provide Live Traffic Updates Through YouTube Streaming

Posted 8 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi
KP Police | propakistani.pk

Peshawar’s Traffic Police have launched a unique YouTube channel to educate travellers and citizens about traffic rules, regulations, and updates.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO),l Abbas Ahsan, launched the channel at a special ceremony which was held at Peshawar’s Traffic Police headquarters.

 

The CTO explained after the launch ceremony that the channel will broadcast regular updates on the traffic situation in Peshawar every 15 minutes. He said that it will also provide information on alternate routes if a road is closed between 9 AM and 5 PM.

He also remarked that besides facilitating the management of traffic on a daily basis, the YouTube channel will broadcast programs in both Urdu and Pashto for the public.

The Capital Traffic Police will launch more programs, including digital services in the future, to reduce Peshawar’s traffic problems, he added.

