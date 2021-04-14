Oppo A35 Budget Phone Launched With Triple Cameras

Oppo has added another budget device to its A-series phones dubbed the A35. It’s not an entirely new device as it was seen in India in December last year as the Oppo A15s. Pricing and availability are yet to be unveiled, but we expect the phone to cost no more than $160.

Design and Display

The Oppo A35 flaunts the classic budget device look with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a large bottom bezel. This is on top of a 6.52-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio.

At the back, there are three cameras in a square-shaped cutout just above a fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

The main chipset is the budget MediaTek Helio P35 SoC based on the 12nm node. This is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, though you can expand that by up to 256GB using the microSD card slot.

On the software front, you get Android 10 with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2 on top.

Cameras

The main camera at the back comes with a 13MP wide-angle unit and a duo of 2MP lenses for macro photography and depth sensing. This camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The front camera housed in the waterdrop notch is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 4,230 mAh battery onboard, but there is no fast charging support and only a micro USB port. The phone should be able to last around 2 days since it only has a 720p 60Hz screen and a budget chipset.

As mentioned earlier, Oppo is yet to reveal the price for the device.

Oppo A35 Specifications