Affordable Realme Watch 2 Launched With Bigger Battery and More Features

Almost a year after launching the Original Realme Watch, the BBK-owned smartphone manufacturer has launched its successor, the Realme Watch 2. It comes with a similar design but tweaked internals and a variety of sport modes.

Design and Display

The smartwatch keeps the square dial we saw in the original Realme Watch. It is clasped between silicon straps that are available in three colors.

The display is a 1.4-inch IPS LCD panel with 320 x 320 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. The company has announced that it will be bringing over 100 watch faces to choose from including new live options.

At the right-hand side of the dial, there is a single button for changing the settings. The watch is IP68 water/dust resistant and weighs only 38 grams.

Other Features

The Realme Watch 2 allows you to track over 90 sports modes. For comparison, its predecessor only supported 14 modes. In addition to this, you also get sleep and stress tracking along with standard heart rate and SpO2 monitors.

The wearable is backed by Smart AIoT control for all your Realme smart devices and appliances as well.

In terms of battery, as compared to its predecessor that came with a 160 mAh cell, the new Realme watch packs a 315 mAh battery that should help you reach up to 12 days on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The watch is currently available for sale in Malaysia with a $55 price tag. Details about its global availability are still under wraps.