Intel Announces New 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs for Laptops

Posted 32 mins ago by Aasil Ahmed

Intel is adding new processors to its Tiger Lake CPU lineup once again. We got the 9/15W U-series in September last year, the 28/35W H35 models earlier this year in January, and now we are getting the 45W top dogs of the H series.

ALSO READ

Intel Wants to Build ARM Processors for Apple

These new top-notch processors are made for high-end laptops that usually cost around $1000. The U and H35 processors were limited to quad-core designs, but these new Tiger Lake-H CPUs bring 6 and 8 core configurations. These are also based on the 10nm node.

The top model in this new lineup is called the Core i9-11980HK, which is Intel’s first unlocked 10nm processor. It comes with 8 cores and 16 threads and is running at a base clock speed of 2.6 GHz at 45W. It can also go up to 3.3 GHz at 65W base frequencies, 4.5 GHz in turbo mode, and 5 GHz at its peak with two cores active.

The other processors in the H series run at 35/45W and offer lower clock speeds. Intel has split the entire lineup into a consumer line (including the HK processors) and the commercial line which includes Xeon W-11000M processors as well.

The new 10nm Tiger Lake processors promise 19% higher performance per clock compared to the last generation, the Comet Lake series. The 14nm Comet Lake series was a refinement over its previous generation, the Sky Lake series.

Here is how the gaming performance of the new Tiger Lake H series compares to the previous generation.

(Note that these are only Intel’s own benchmarks and we will only get to see the full story through third-party performance tests)

The new Tiger Lake H series processors should start appearing in laptops later this year.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Get in the Spirit of Celebration with GulAhmed’s Festive Collections
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>