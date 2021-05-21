WHO Confirms If Currently Available Vaccines Work Against COVID-19 Variants

The Regional Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe, Hans Kluge, recently stated that all the “COVID-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines”.

While talking to Reuters, Kluge claimed that countries across Europe are rolling out vaccines from drugmakers such as Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson, and all their doses seem to be working well against the existing variants of the coronavirus.

Regarding the spread of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, the B.1.617, across many European countries, Kluge informed Reuters that the WHO is “still learning about the new variant, but it is able to spread rapidly”.

He is also optimistic that the pandemic will subside in the following months but added that it is important to “keep a watchful eye” to avoid chaos.

Kluge explained that currently, the triple mutant Indian variant has spread to at least 26 countries in the WHO’s European region “from Austria to Greece; Israel to Kyrgyzstan,” and added that “in several countries, there are pockets of increasing transmission that could quickly evolve into dangerous resurgence”.

“The pandemic is not over yet,” he warned.