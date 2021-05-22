CAA Annouunces Approved COVID-19 Testing Labs for Incoming Travelers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a list of designated laboratories for coronavirus tests for inbound travelers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

According to the notification, the list of designated laboratories in the Gulf countries will be effective from 29 May.

The airlines that are conducting flights to these countries from Pakistan and vice-versa have been directed to accept negative COVID-19 PCR tests that are from the specified laboratories in the UAE and Bahrain.

The CAA has issued a warning to airlines that strict action will be taken against them if they fail to implement the order.

Ten of these designated laboratories are based in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, eight in Dubai, seven in Ras Al Khaimah, seven in Sharjah, eight in Fujairah, five in Ajman, four in Umm al Quwain, and eleven in Bahrain.