Pet Lion Attacks Boy in Karachi [Video]

In another incident of keeping wild animals in urban spaces as pets without permits, a video of a boy being attacked by a pet lion in Karachi recently went viral on social media.

If you watch the full video here, you will see that the boy walked close by the animal that then pounced and attacked him. Following the attack, the boy was taken to a private hospital. Fortunately, his life isn’t in danger.

After an initial investigation into the matter, the police in the Federal B Area of Karachi revealed that the incident had actually taken place on 14 May (last week), and added that they will file a case against the owner of the lion who reportedly does not have a permit for it.

The police added that the owner and the boy’s family have reached a compromise on the matter.