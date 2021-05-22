Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo Are Available For PSL 6

According to sources, West Indian duo, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo, have expressed interest in playing the remainder of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Narine will likely be available for all the remaining matches, while Bravo is likely to be available for a portion of the tournament.

ALSO READ

PSL Teams to Draft Additional Players Due to COVID-19

Sources also revealed that the PSL franchises will be required to pick two additional players in the squad, increasing the maximum squad size to 20 players, due to the Covid-19 situation. Additional two players will be picked in a virtual draft, expected to be held early next week.

Narine and Bravo on the other hand will be included in the replacement draft, which will allow the franchises to replace star foreign players who have pulled out of the tournament due to various reasons. The replacement draft is likely to be held within the next couple of days via a virtual session of the franchises.

ALSO READ

New Dates for PSL 2021 Announced: Reports

Both Narine and Bravo have been part of PSL in the previous editions, while Narine has represented Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, Bravo has appeared for Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators previously.

Earlier it was announced that a few foreign players pulled out of the remainder of the tournament. Shakib Al-Hasan, George Linde, Ben Cutting, Joe Burns, and Mahmudullah Riyad will not be available for the rest of the tournament.