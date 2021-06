The remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 will resume from 9 June with the final scheduled to be played on 24 June at Abu Dhabi.

A total of six double-headers are scheduled to be played, with day matches starting at 6 pm and night matches at 11 pm Pakistan Standard Time. The rest of the single night matches will begin at 9 pm PST.

The final schedule of the tournament will officially be released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by today.

