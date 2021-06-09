Govt to Spend $1 Billion to Import More COVID-19 Vaccines

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will meet today to approve the grant of $1 billion for the import of more COVID-19 vaccines during the next fiscal year.

While speaking with the media in connection to the ECC meeting, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, said the incumbent federal government is ready to spend more on COVID-19 vaccines in order to avoid strict lockdown restrictions.

The ECC meeting will also discuss to exempt more taxes and duties on the import of essential healthcare equipment to treat COVID-19 patients.

Other key decisions expected in the ECC meeting today are approval of setting up of a policy committee to operate the ‘Ehsaas Donation Fund’ and the ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ program.

Supplementary technical grants for ministries of interior, information and broadcasting, industries and production, human rights, and housing and works will be approved as well.

A supplementary technical grant for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the rehabilitation scheme announced by the Education Ministry for uplifting backward areas of the country will also be approved.

Besides, Rs. 740 million for the marketing campaign of a new incentive scheme for increasing remittances will be approved as well.

Funds to enhance the capabilities of the Pakistan Coast Guards and civil armed forces will be approved as well.