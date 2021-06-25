Here are All the Stats and Top Performers of PSL 2021

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to an end with Multan Sultans winning their first-ever PSL title by defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament initially began in February at National Stadium Karachi but after an outbreak of Covid-19, it was postponed and then rescheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in June. The two phases of the tournament brought forward some exciting cricket and scintillating performances from the players as they had to adjust to new playing conditions.

Several international superstars backed out of the tournament due to scheduling conflicts, giving an opportunity to the likes of Martin Guptill and Usman Khawaja to make their debuts in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.

A lot of local talent was unearthed as well, with the likes of Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Waseem Jnr. and Noor Ahmad making a name for themselves.

Let’s have a look at the best performers in the league this season:

Most Runs

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Babar Azam (KK) 11 554 69.25 132.53 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 12 500 45.45 127.87 Sohaib Maqsood (MS) 12 428 47.55 156.77 Shoaib Malik (PZ) 13 354 35.40 149.36 Sharjeel Khan (KK) 11 338 30.72 148.24

Most Wickets

Player Matches Wickets Runs Average Economy Shahnawaz Dahani (MS) 11 20 340 17.00 8.42 Wahab Riaz (PZ) 12 18 422 23.44 8.97 Shaheen Afridi (LQ) 10 16 292 18.25 7.30 James Faulkner (LQ) 6 13 156 12.00 6.50 Imran Tahir (MS) 7 13 170 13.07 6.80

Highest Totals

Team Score Opposition Innings Run Rate Date Islamabad United 247/2 Peshawar Zalmi 1 12.35 17 June 2021 Peshawar Zalmi 232/6 Islamabad United 2 11.60 17 June 2021 Multan Sultans 206/4 Peshawar Zalmi 1 10.30 24 June 2021 Peshawar Zalmi 202/7 Quetta Gladiators 2 10.35 26 Feb 2021 Karachi Kings 198/3 Multan Sultans 2 10.51 27 Feb 2021

Most Sixes

Player Innings Sixes Balls Faced Sharjeel Khan (KK) 11 23 228 Sohaib Maqsood (MS) 12 22 273 Sherfane Rutherford (PZ) 12 21 180 Asif Ali (IU) 10 18 134 Shoaib Malik (PZ) 13 17 237

Highest Individual Score

Player Runs Balls Strike Rate Opposition Date Usman Khawaja (IU) 105* 56 187.50 Peshawar Zalmi 17 June 2021 Sharjeel Khan (KK) 105 59 177.96 Islamabad United 24 Feb 2021 Colin Munro (IU) 90* 36 250.00 Quetta Gladiators 11 June 2021 Babar Azam (KK) 90* 60 150.00 Multan Sultans 27 Feb 2021 Colin Munro (IU) 88* 56 157.14 Karachi Kings 14 June 2021

Most Dismissals

Player Innings Dismissals Catches Stumpings Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 12 20 18 2 Kamran Akmal (PZ) 13 16 15 1 Ben Dunk (LQ) 10 10 10 0 Joe Clarke (KK) 5 5 5 0 Mohammad Akhlaq (IU) 5 5 5 0

Most Catches