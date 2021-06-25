Here are All the Stats and Top Performers of PSL 2021

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) came to an end with Multan Sultans winning their first-ever PSL title by defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The tournament initially began in February at National Stadium Karachi but after an outbreak of Covid-19, it was postponed and then rescheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in June. The two phases of the tournament brought forward some exciting cricket and scintillating performances from the players as they had to adjust to new playing conditions.
Several international superstars backed out of the tournament due to scheduling conflicts, giving an opportunity to the likes of Martin Guptill and Usman Khawaja to make their debuts in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.
A lot of local talent was unearthed as well, with the likes of Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Waseem Jnr. and Noor Ahmad making a name for themselves.
Let’s have a look at the best performers in the league this season:
Most Runs
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Babar Azam (KK)
|11
|554
|69.25
|132.53
|Mohammad Rizwan (MS)
|12
|500
|45.45
|127.87
|Sohaib Maqsood (MS)
|12
|428
|47.55
|156.77
|Shoaib Malik (PZ)
|13
|354
|35.40
|149.36
|Sharjeel Khan (KK)
|11
|338
|30.72
|148.24
Most Wickets
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Runs
|Average
|Economy
|Shahnawaz Dahani (MS)
|11
|20
|340
|17.00
|8.42
|Wahab Riaz (PZ)
|12
|18
|422
|23.44
|8.97
|Shaheen Afridi (LQ)
|10
|16
|292
|18.25
|7.30
|James Faulkner (LQ)
|6
|13
|156
|12.00
|6.50
|Imran Tahir (MS)
|7
|13
|170
|13.07
|6.80
Highest Totals
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Innings
|Run Rate
|Date
|Islamabad United
|247/2
|Peshawar Zalmi
|1
|12.35
|17 June 2021
|Peshawar Zalmi
|232/6
|Islamabad United
|2
|11.60
|17 June 2021
|Multan Sultans
|206/4
|Peshawar Zalmi
|1
|10.30
|24 June 2021
|Peshawar Zalmi
|202/7
|Quetta Gladiators
|2
|10.35
|26 Feb 2021
|Karachi Kings
|198/3
|Multan Sultans
|2
|10.51
|27 Feb 2021
Most Sixes
|Player
|Innings
|Sixes
|Balls Faced
|Sharjeel Khan (KK)
|11
|23
|228
|Sohaib Maqsood (MS)
|12
|22
|273
|Sherfane Rutherford (PZ)
|12
|21
|180
|Asif Ali (IU)
|10
|18
|134
|Shoaib Malik (PZ)
|13
|17
|237
Highest Individual Score
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|Strike Rate
|Opposition
|Date
|Usman Khawaja (IU)
|105*
|56
|187.50
|Peshawar Zalmi
|17 June 2021
|Sharjeel Khan (KK)
|105
|59
|177.96
|Islamabad United
|24 Feb 2021
|Colin Munro (IU)
|90*
|36
|250.00
|Quetta Gladiators
|11 June 2021
|Babar Azam (KK)
|90*
|60
|150.00
|Multan Sultans
|27 Feb 2021
|Colin Munro (IU)
|88*
|56
|157.14
|Karachi Kings
|14 June 2021
Most Dismissals
|Player
|Innings
|Dismissals
|Catches
|Stumpings
|Mohammad Rizwan (MS)
|12
|20
|18
|2
|Kamran Akmal (PZ)
|13
|16
|15
|1
|Ben Dunk (LQ)
|10
|10
|10
|0
|Joe Clarke (KK)
|5
|5
|5
|0
|Mohammad Akhlaq (IU)
|5
|5
|5
|0
Most Catches
|Player
|Innings
|Catches
|Catches/Innings
|Iftikhar Ahmed (IU)
|12
|9
|0.750
|Shoaib Malik (PZ)
|13
|6
|0.461
|Tom-Kohler Cadmore (PZ)
|4
|5
|1.250
|Imran Tahir (MS)
|7
|5
|0.714
|Sohail Akhtar (LQ)
|10
|5
|0.500