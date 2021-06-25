Here’s the PSL 2021 Final in Pictures

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 came to an end with an exhilarating final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. This was Zalmi’s fourth final in six seasons, the most by any team, while Sultans were taking part in their first-ever final.

Multan made an amazing comeback in the Abu Dhabi leg and won their maiden PSL title by defeating Zalmi by 47 runs. Multan’s batting line-up was on song in the final, with the middle-order batsmen, Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw, scoring blistering half-centuries.

Sultans posted a huge total of 206/4, the highest score in PSL final history. The daunting total was too much for Zalmi as they could only manage 159/9 at the end of their 20 overs.

Let’s have a look at the PSL 6 final in pictures:

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and invited Multan Sultans to bat first.

The beautiful PSL 6 trophy on display at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan put up a solid opening partnership of 68 in the first 8 overs, setting up the perfect platform for their explosive middle-order.

Zalmi made a comeback, taking the wickets of Multan openers in quick succession.

Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw played scintillating knocks to take the total past 200.

Despite a strong start from Kamran Akmal, Peshawar lost wickets at regular intervals, taking the target out of their reach.

Veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, staged an unlikely comeback for Zalmi.

However, it was a little too late as Multan’s bowling unit tightened the screws.

Imran Tahir picked up three wickets in the 17th over to swing it back in Multan’s favor.

Multan Sultans lifted their first-ever PSL trophy.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan was influential in Multan’s maiden PSL title.

Pictures via PCB