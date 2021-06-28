NCOC Relaxes Restrictions for Vaccinated People

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to reopen cinemas and shrines for vaccinated citizens across the country.
The decision was made during a session of the authority on COVID-19 with Asad Umar in the chair, alongside relevant officials of the government.
ALSO READ
Bani Gala to Get a New Cricket Ground
As per the meeting minutes, the following decisions will be implemented:
- A nationwide ban on cultural, religious and other gatherings will remain active for the time being
- Public transport to resume regular shifts with 70 percent capacity
- Recreational areas and swimming pools to be allowed to open, but with 50 percent capacity
- Timing of business centers to remain fixed at 10 p.m.
- Key businesses such as petrol pumps and medical stores will remain open 24/7
- Outdoor dining is now allowed with 50 percent capacity, indoor dining still banned
- Only vaccinated citizens will be allowed to dine indoors
- Outdoor weddings to resume; 400 people allowed to attend weddings in an outdoor setup
- Only vaccinated people will be allowed at indoor weddings. Limit for indoor weddings is set at 200 attendees
Additionally, the NCOC has advised hotels and restaurants to devise a plan for checking vaccination certificates of citizens.
ALSO READ
ITFC Grants Pakistan $4.5 Billion for Import of Oil & LNG
The above-mentioned protocols will be administered with immediate effect from 1st July onwards to 31st July, as per the National Command and Operation Center.