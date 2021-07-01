Nida Dar Joins an Elite List of T20I Bowlers

Pakistan women’s star all-rounder, Nida Dar, created history by becoming the first Pakistani cricketer to take 100 T20I wickets. Dar achieved the feat by picking up the wicket of West Indian batter, Deondra Dottin, during the first T20I between Pakistan and the West Indies.

Dar finished the innings with terrific figures of 15/2 in four overs as Pakistan restricted West Indies to 136/6. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s batting unit was unable to capitalize on their strong position as they fell 10 runs short of the target. West Indies have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

The 34-year old all-rounder has 101 wickets in 106 T20Is and is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20I history. She is just one wicket behind the fourth-highest wicket-taker, England’s medium-pacer, Anya Shrubsole.

Dar is the first Pakistani bowler, in both men’s and women’s cricket, to reach the landmark of 100 T20I wickets. Pakistan men’s former all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, was previously the leading Pakistani wicket-taker in T20I cricket with 98 scalps in 99 matches.

The experienced off-spinner is only the fifth woman in the world to achieve the feat of 100 T20I wickets. West Indian bowler, Anisa Mohammad, Australian all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, South Africa’s Shabnum Ismail, and England’s Anya Shrusbole are the other four to reach the landmark before Dar.

